Nominee: Scott Lai

Chief Financial Officer

Burst USA Inc.

Scott Lai is a dynamic CFO with expertise in building great teams, finding creative solutions, and working effectively in multicultural environments. With experience spanning large OEM manufacturing, aerospace, hospitality technology, start-ups, and e-commerce CPG, he has a diverse background in finance and strategy.

His achievements include leading cost-saving initiatives during the 2008 recession without resorting to layoffs, successfully completing audits for venture- backed companies, and negotiating crucial manufacturing agreements. Lai has demonstrated financial stewardship and collaboration in raising $76M in capital for Burst since 2017. His ability to secure bridge funding and negotiate favorable terms has extended the company’s runway. He utilizes his knowledge of finance as the foundation for analyzing and deciphering what the business situations truly are and then devising solutions with his team; Lai does not just hand over reports and wait for someone else to act.