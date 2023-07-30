Nominee: Shelley Athena Rose Mallchok

CFO & Vice President

Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Shelley Mallchok is the vice president of Finance/CFO at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) who oversees financial strategy, performance, reporting, investments, and retirement plans. With 15+ years of for-profit experience, she transitioned to the nonprofit sector for social impact.

Her achievements include increasing rental revenue by 30% through lease renegotiation and implementing financial procedures and reporting systems. Amid the pandemic, she efficiently transitioned the finance team to remote work using automation and cloud-based systems. Working closely with MALDEF’s leadership and advisors, Mallchok planned for short-term liquidity needs and protected the investment portfolio from market volatility. She ensured 100% occupancy by transitioning MPMC building tenants to remote work, enhancing MALDEF’s financial stability. Currently, she focuses on funding identification and overseeing a major capital system renovation at MALDEF’s national headquarters, the MPMC building.