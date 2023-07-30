President & CEO

First Entertainment Credt Union

Stephen Owen is the president and CEO of First Entertainment Credit Union, a financial institution with over 50 years of serving the entertainment industry. With three decades of experience, he leads the credit union to be the preferred financial partner for entertainment creators. Since joining in 2022 he revitalized the credit union’s commitment to the industry and forged relationships with key partners. Owen’s confident leadership and faith in his team fostered mutual respect, even during the challenges of the pandemic. Under his guidance, the credit union expanded member support, introduced new financial products, improved services, and embraced member feedback.

Owen’s impressive career and commitment to innovation make him a highly respected leader. First Entertainment ended 2022 with strong financial earnings, exceeding expectations. His vision for the credit union is being realized and positive momentum continues in 2023.