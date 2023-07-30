President & CEO

The Aerospace Corporation

Steve Isakowitz, CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, has successfully stepped into his role following in the footsteps of his predecessor. Known for his impressive background and charismatic nature, he fosters a friendly, approachable atmosphere within the company. He holds a strong vision for the company’s future and considers his position a responsibility he takes seriously. With a focus on open communication, he shares his personal thoughts with employees and values each individual as an asset.

Isakowitz’s leadership is reflected in the long tenures and retirement celebrations of many employees. Together with Dr. Wayne Goodwin, he periodically shares the company’s strategic plans during engaging all-hands meetings. Despite being less well-known than other industry leaders, his efforts deserve recognition for elevating the Aerospace Corporation’s reputation.