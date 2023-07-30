Founder, Chairman & CEO

Munchkin, Inc.

Steven B. Dunn is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Munchkin, a renowned company known for its innovative and creative products for parents. With over 30 years of experience, he has established Munchkin as a household name, offering more than 350 beautifully designed products that make parenting easier. The company’s commitment to innovation was recognized by Fortune Magazine, ranking the company number eight on its 2023 List of America’s Most Innovative Companies.

Beyond business, Dunn and Munchkin prioritize corporate social responsibility, supporting initiatives related to planetary health, human justice, and animal preservation. They have planted over four million trees through Trees for the Future and are part of the United Nations Global Compact. Additionally, the company is expanding its reach with Curio Home Goods, a premium home brand that offers inspired household tools.