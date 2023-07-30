(CHRISTINE BJERKE)

Chief Executive Officer

Seismic Capital Company

Steven Weinstein is an experienced leader with expertise in capital markets, financing, private equity, venture capital, and real estate. Currently as the CEO and chair of the board of directors at Seismic Capital Company, he aims to democratize venture capital investing and support disruptive early-stage and growth companies. With a successful track record of leading and exiting venture-backed companies, Weinstein recognizes the challenges faced by start-ups and strives to provide them with necessary capital and support. Through Seismic Capital Company, he has opened doors to venture capital for investors at all levels, launching a Regulation A+ equity funding campaign to broaden opportunities beyond traditional Wall Street investors.

Weinstein holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University and continued education at institutions such as Harvard Business School and the Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires. He contributes to social justice as the chair of the board of Tzedek America and is an advisor for the Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute for Religion.