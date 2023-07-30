(Fletcher)

CEO & President

Orange County United Way

Susan B. Parks is the president and CEO of Orange County United Way, leading the organization’s efforts to improve lives and strengthen the community. She is dedicated to achieving the United Way mission by delivering long-term solutions in education, financial stability, health, and housing. She is an influential advocate for change, inspiring philanthropy and social responsibility.

Under her leadership, Orange County United Way launched initiatives to address critical issues like homelessness, financial security, and student success. During the pandemic, Parks played a key role in securing emergency rental assistance for thousands of residents. She also led the organization’s involvement in advancing health equity through the Equity in OC Initiative. She holds an impressive track record and has received numerous awards and recognition for her leadership and contributions.