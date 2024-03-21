For the Record - March 21, 2024

New Geffen season: In the March 20 Calendar section, an article about the Geffen Playhouse’s 2024-25 season said Anna D. Shapiro is the artistic director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company. She is its former artistic director.

“Palm Royale”: In the March 20 Calendar section, a review of Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” said that it is a miniseries and that Tate Taylor directed the first four episodes. It is a series that has been renewed; Taylor directed the first two episodes.

State of the Union arrest: In the March 9 California section, an article about the arrest of Steve Nikoui as he protested at President Biden’s State of the Union address misspelled Nikoui as Nikou in some references to him and his son, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was one of 13 U.S. Marines killed by a suicide bomber in 2021 in Afghanistan.

The Star tower: In the March 20 Section A, an article about a proposed office building in Hollywood called the Star said it would be at 6601 Sunset Blvd. The address is 6061 Sunset Blvd.

