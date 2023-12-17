Adrienne Inez Logan

Vice President & Global General Counsel | Vans, a division of VF Corp

Adrienne Logan, a seasoned professional in finance and law, has a track record of delivering unique perspectives to clients in the consumer product and finance sectors. Her career spans global investigations, U.S. litigation and strategic counsel in international business hubs. With in-house roles in beauty, luxury chocolate, footwear and apparel, Logan simplifies complex legal and financial issues, adapting swiftly to consumer, retail and e-commerce challenges. She thrives on the tangible impact of her work, such as marketing campaigns and consumer initiatives, motivating her to innovate in a changing landscape.