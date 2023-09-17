Chief Executive Officer

Speech and Language Development Center

Adrienne Kessler, the CEO of Buena Park’s Speech and Language Development Center since 2016, has been instrumental in revitalizing and expanding the center’s services for individuals with disabilities and special needs. Under her leadership, the center now offers innovative education and therapies at all stages of life, including an adult day program. Additionally, she addressed the urgent need for disability services in Temecula by opening a new office there. Kessler’s commitment to quality services is evident through her partnerships with prestigious universities for research and training. She actively shapes special education policies as a board member of the California Association of Private Special Education Services, collaborating with the California Department of Education and state legislature. With 27 years of experience, she has consistently pursued her mission of providing leading-edge disability services and education to residents of Orange County and beyond. Kessler’s strategic business strategies have facilitated intelligent and sustainable growth in programs and organizations, benefiting thousands of individuals and clinicians.