Chief Executive Officer

ARQ TEX, LLC

Ahyoung Kim started her professional career in the apparel industry as a retail merchandiser for single-store retail brands followed by opening her boutique children’s clothing store, Lux Tots. Five years ago, Kim was recruited by an investor in China to launch a textile business in Los Angeles. She earned the investor’s trust, and ARQ Tex was launched. She bridged two nations in textile importing – a start-up with zero revenue in 2018 to a runaway now, with $15 million in sales within five years.