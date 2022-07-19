Finalist: Judson Charles Leibee

CFO & Secretary

Step Up on Second Street, Inc.

Judson Leibee brings over 20 years of experience in corporate governance with an emphasis on financial and accounting management, both as a professional (CPA, real estate broker and attorney) and as an executive (CFO, interim CEO and president) of various companies. He has spoken on and published articles relating to construction and real estate development matters from a financial, operational and legal perspective. Currently, he serves as the chief financial officer for Step Up on Second Street, Inc., a California nonprofit focused on permanent supportive housing for the most atrisk population.

Over the last two years, Leibee has been an integral team member in structuring public and private partnerships to utilize HomeKey funding to convert motels to permanent supportive housing for those who are suffering from chronic homelessness. He has successfully navigated the financial challenges to enable the organization 25% year-over-year (YOY) growth over the last five years.