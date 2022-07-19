CEO & Founder

Harmonica

A perfect hybrid of California cool and New York City hustle, Katy Saeger has one of the more fascinating resumes on the planet. She started at Young & Rubicam as a media planner, and in short order and at just 22 years old, took on the role of public affairs and communications strategist for Simon De Bartolo Entertainment, where she was part of the team that won the San Francisco 49ers its new stadium. She later teamed up with Deepak Chopra to create western understanding around Ayurveda.

Soon Saeger was ready to launch her own company, Harmonica. Built on purpose and values, the Santa Monica agency immediately attracted a client roster that included rocket ship businesses like Jamba Juice and Caulipower, massive events like Wanderlust and Maker Faire, business titans like Paul Allen, and arguably the biggest spiritual guru on the planet: His Holiness the Dalai Lama.