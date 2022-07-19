City National Bank

CEO

Kelly Coffey is the Chief Executive Officer of City National Bank, a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Canada. Kelly is only City National’s fourth CEO since the company was founded in January 1954. Prior to joining City National in 2019, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of J.P. Morgan’s U.S. Private Bank. She also spent more than 20 years at the firm’s investment bank, where she held a variety of leadership positions, including the Head of Diversified Industrials Investment Banking, Head of Equity, FX & Interest Rate Derivatives Marketing, and Head of Corporate Finance Advisory in North America. Kelly began her career in mergers and acquisitions and spent six years working in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She also chaired J.P. Morgan’s Reputation Risk Committee in North America and led the investment bank’s Women’s Network. In 2021, Kelly was recognized as the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, CEO of the Year by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing, and one of the Most Powerful Women in New York by Crain’s New York Business. She and the rest of the women on City National’s Executive Committee were named to American Banker’s list of the five Most Powerful Women in Banking: Top Teams for the first time in 2021.

She was also named to American Banker’s list of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2021 and 2020, as well as the publication’s list of Women to Watch in banking and finance in 2019. She has been named to American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Finance multiple times, as well as the Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual list of the most influential Angelenos. In 2019, she earned a spot on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of 10 biggest newsmakers of the year in the L.A. business community. Kelly serves on the board of directors of Snap Inc. Snap is a camera company focused on improving the way people live and communicate. It was named the most innovative company in the country by Fast Company in March 2020. She is also a member of the Leadership Council of U.S.VETS, the nation’s largest veteran services nonprofit, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Marymount School of New York. In 2021, Kelly was awarded U.S.VETS’ highest honor, the Judge Harry Pregerson Public Service Award, for showing the utmost dedication to the nation’s veterans. Kelly also sits on the boards of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and the Central Park Conservancy and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York. Kelly earned her bachelor’s degree in international affairs and French from Lafayette College, and she holds a Master of Science in Foreign Service with a concentration in international business from Georgetown University.