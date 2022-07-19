Nominee: Francisco J. Leon

EVP and CFO

California Resources Corporation

Francisco J. Leon is executive vice president and chief financial officer at California Resources Corporation (CRC), a low carbon intensity oil and natural gas producer. He has 20 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry, and expertise in a multitude of disciplines, including management, capital markets, corporate finance, economic evaluation, domestic and international M&A transactions and planning.

Leon is responsible for the company’s capital allocation, investor relations, strategic planning, risk management, financial reporting and business development initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions. He has been instrumental in CRC’s strategy repositioning in the last 18 months and the establishment of the company’s Carbon TerraVault carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, and other low carbon initiatives. He developed CRC’s shareholder return strategies, including the company’s share repurchase program and dividend, and has been integral in the more than doubling of CRC’s share price.