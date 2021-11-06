President

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors

Commercial Brokers

Ed Hanley is president and founder of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales. With a multi-billion-dollar track record and over 30 years of experience, Hanley advises his clients on successful acquisition and disposition strategies that drive efficient execution and optimize asset value. His clientele ranges from developers to individual investors, family trusts, institutional lenders, pension funds, and both public and private real estate investment trusts. Hanley, along with a team of elite agents, have achieved some of the highest sales prices and lowest cap rates in the retail industry. From a single office in Orange County, Hanley Investment Group has become a leading retail investment sales brokerage firm in multiple cities and regions throughout the country with a transaction record of more than $1.1 billion in retail property sales in the last 18 months.