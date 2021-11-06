Partner

CohnReznick

Professional Services Advisors

Gregg Bloomberg is a partner with CohnReznick and a leader of the firm’s Commercial Real Estate Industry practice in its West Region. With more than 25 years of tax accounting experience, Bloomberg has extensive and specialized expertise in the areas of entity structuring, tax planning, compliance, and consulting for commercial real estate entities worldwide. These include REITs, public and private equity funds with foreign and tax-exempt partners, pension funds, privately-held commercial property owners and operators, homebuilders, retailers, developers, and hotel and resort owners and operators. Among his career highlights is his work consulting with a client on structuring one of the first opportunity zone incentive investments in Southern California. He was also involved in an IPO for an office REIT that involved tax planning for sponsors contributing $900 million of real estate in an UpREIT-structured transaction.