Heidi Hendy is managing principal at H. Hendy Associates (Hendy), a national interior architecture and planning firm commemorating 40+ years in business. With a deep love for art, architecture and business, she founded Hendy in 1979 upon recognizing that interior architecture and business practice form the functional nucleus of every workspace - an intersection where design influences human behavior. Today, she oversees the design development and project operations for a prestigious list of nationally recognized brands including Behr Paint, Monster Energy, Kawasaki, Yamaha Music, SAP and JLL, among others. Under her leadership, Hendy has become one of the longest-standing, women-owned interior architect firms and an industry force named one of Interior Design Magazine’s “Top 200 Architecture Firms” for 33 consecutive years. A true leader, she remains adaptable to business changes allowing her to stay ahead of the curve with respect to client needs and industry trends. Les Hiscoe Chief Executive Officer Shawmut Design and Construction General Contractors L es Hiscoe is CEO of Shawmut, a leading $1.5 billion national construction management firm. Hiscoe drives the growth and success of the company by providing an exceptional client experience, developing teams of remarkably talented people, and implementing the latest technologies across every aspect of the business. Hiscoe’s career trajectory charts a remarkable rise through the ranks of construction management, from project manager, to vice president, to president and COO, to CEO. He grew revenue from $558 million to $1.5 billion, elevating Shawmut to a national player with ten offices nationwide, including Los Angeles and Irvine, and currently ranks 52 on Engineering News Record’s Top 400 Construction Firms. Under Hiscoe’s leadership, Shawmut has exponentially grown in the L.A. market over the last 20 years, driving a 260% increase in revenue over the past five years alone.