Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Professional Services Advisors

Attorney Jeffrey Love is an equity partner at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt, where he practices real estate law, commercial law, and business law. His practice encompasses all facets of real estate transactions, including drafting and negotiating purchase, sale, syndication, and financing in connection with commercial, industrial, and residential assets. He also regularly drafts and negotiates office, retail, and industrial leases for regional landlords and tenants throughout the West Coast. Love has extensive experience drafting, negotiating, and reviewing real estate loan documents, including originations, modifications, note purchase agreements and other finance-related transactions from structuring through loan closing. He is also a licensed California real estate broker. Love also has significant experience in representing clients in a wide range of corporate transactions, including private securities offerings of debt and equity, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance matters, federal and state securities laws, and asset-based lending and borrowing.