Principal/Co-Founder

Sierra Pacific Constructors

General Contractors

Sierra Pacific Constructors principal and cofounder Ken La Spada is responsible for a wide diversity of activities for SPC, ranging from strategic planning, business development, pre-construction, and client relations. He attended both Pierce College and California State University Northridge with an emphasis in Business & Construction Management. With over 43 years of commercial general contracting experience in the Los Angeles area, his ability to provide conceptual estimating and value engineering solutions has forged long term relationships with the top construction managers, commercial brokers, architects, and building owners in the greater Los Angeles area. La Spada is active in several commercial real estate industry associations and is a LEED accredited professional. Last year, he oversaw Construction of elite work and research spaces for USC Lawrence Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, Museum of Tolerance, FOX, Tricon American Homes, Kite Pharma, TechStyle and Viking Cruises.