Chief Financial Officer

Roland Americas

James Baca has served as CFO of Roland Americas (the makers of industry-leading electronic musical instruments, sound mixing, accessories, synthesizers, and production software) during a time of unprecedented challenge, achieving outstanding revenue and profits while its largest channel partner, Guitar Center, filed for bankruptcy. Baca had previously led initiatives in ERP implementation, supply chain, product profitability and a pivot toward cloud sales and marketing. During the COVID crisis, he developed direct and deep relationships at Guitar Center which enable Roland to keep a high volume of business while limiting write-offs. He was just as successful in building profitable relationships with the independent retail channel. At the end of 2020, Roland International conducted the largest IPO in Japan, built largely on the company’s results, under Baca’s financial stewardship, in the Americas.