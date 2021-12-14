Executive Director

CALIFORNIA WOMEN’S LAW CENTER

Betsy Butler has been fighting for equality and justice throughout her career. She currently serves as the executive director for the California Women’s Law Center, where she works to create a more just and equitable society by breaking down barriers and advancing the potential of women and girls through transformative litigation, policy advocacy and education.

Prior to joining CWLC, Butler served in the California State Assembly representing the 53rd District covering coastal Los Angeles. During her tenure in the legislature, she prioritized bills addressing the needs of veterans, older Americans, working families, the environment and consumer rights.A committed advocate for fairness, Betsy has worked for the California League of Conservation Voters, the Environmental Defense Fund and the Consumer Attorneys of California. She began her career in public service with Lt. Governor Leo McCarthy and was an appointee of President Bill Clinton in the International Trade Administration.