Principal

DP CONSULTING GROUP LLC

Debbie Pattillo has committed her professional career spanning over 35 years to bridging community leaders, business influencers and key organizations to each other to create impact. Armed with keen people skills and a plethora of critical relationships, she is one of the most effective and sought-after marketing executives in the region. She has a unique ability to connect influential civic and community leaders to develop and maintain key relationships that strategically build valuable partnerships.

Over the course of her career, Pattillo designed and led inspiring community and social impact campaigns while simultaneously driving prominent exposure for American Airlines throughout Los Angeles and the United States. She has worked extensively with institutions such as the National Urban League, United Negro College Fund, U.S. Japan Council, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and many more.