Partner

TLD LAW

Jennifer Sawday’s contributions and enthusiastic service to her profession as an attorney and law firm leader are demonstrated in her commitment to client service and education, selfless volunteer effort, and team attitude for everything she does. She has served the legal community since 2003, covering much of the Los Angeles area. Asa very active member of numerous community-based and legal organizations, she has served attorneys young and old, members of the public, and members of her firm.

Sawday, who is disabled (not always apparent), has faced many challenges as a result of her disability. Often potential clients choose to not work with her when they learn this information. However, this has driven her to work even harder and become an avid, knowledgeable supporter of others managing disabilities. She is always ready with a recommendation, accommodation, solution to every challenge faced.