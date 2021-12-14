Founder/CEO/ Owner / Fine Artist / Writer

MICHASGALLERY.COM

As an artist to the stars for over 20 years, Micheline Abounassar (Artist: Micha) exhibits leadership on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility matters. Promoting diversity in her company, michasgallery.com, bringing awareness with her paintings that are diverse with all subjects: people, pets, landscapes, seascapes, etc., as well as working with many renowned diverse charitable organizations.

Abounassar’s entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in her charitable donations that come from sales of her work. Among some of the dignitaries and charities who have received her paintings include: the Pope in the Vatican, the Harley Davidson Love Ride Foundation, the Special Olympics, Glendale Adventist Hospital Doctors, City of Hope Doctors, St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, EWTN Catholic Network: Mother Angelica & The Nuns, and many other celebrities and non-profit organizations.