Arturo Rubio

Managing Director

KPMG

Arturo “Art” Rubio has led KPMG’s Hispanic/Latino business resource group, Somos KPMG, for over five years. Over this time, he has organized various events to further community development externally and mentorship internally. He has led an initiative to develop a mentoring infrastructure at KPMG, partnering with its L.A.'s African Ancestry business resource group to create a support and development network for young professionals. To highlight the various cultures in Somos KPMG, Rubio organized an office potluck of various Latin American foods, where attendees were asked to answer trivia questions about the history of the countries represented. During Hispanic Heritage Month, he hosted virtual discussions about the experience of Hispanic and Latino immigrants in Los Angeles to spotlight their roles in the development of the city. Rubio also coordinated a Día de Los Muertos event, encouraging attendees to dress up and include their families while watching a film.