Assistant Manager of Diversity and Inclusion

PCL Construction - California Buildings

Breana Weaver joined PCL Construction - California Buildings as assistant manager of diversity & inclusion in March 2021. It was a notable departure from a career in public service, having spent the previous five years with Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s team. She was initially tasked with partnering with community organizations and elected officials to build a pipeline of local talent of all ages bound for construction careers. By educating the community on the opportunities available and assisting community members in accessing resources, she worked to increase their economic participation and career mobility in an industry with unmatched potential. Now a year-and-a-half later, Weaver’s role continues to expand. She recently contributed to PCL’s companywide DEI strategic planning and oversees implementation at the district level as co-chair for the California Buildings DEI Committee.