(Rom Murray/ImageActive.com)

SVP of Programs and Talent Development

UNITE-LA

As a leader in education and workforce development, Bridget Netter has committed her career to ensuring equitable outcomes for Angelenos facing systemic racism and socio-economic barriers to educational attainment and access to high-growth, high-wage careers. At UNITE-LA, she has worked collaboratively with employers, education, philanthropy and civic leaders to develop business education partnerships that resulted in alliances for driving a more inclusive talent pipeline to meet the needs of our region’s growing workforce. For example, with a focus on increasing social and economic mobility of Black and Brown students in South L.A., Netter worked with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s team to launch South L.A. Scholars, a program that provides paid internships in healthcare for students in South L.A. high schools. She also worked with Supervisor Holly Mitchell’s office to launch a project to recruit and prepare students from District 2 with paid internships and jobs in technology.