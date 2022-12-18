Executive Director

Housing Rights Center

Chancela Al-Mansour strives to ensure that the Housing Rights Center staff represents and understands the diverse communities it serves across the Greater Los Angeles area. This includes ensuring a substantial portion of the staff is bilingual, and HRC currently has staff capacity in Spanish, Korean, Armenian, Tagalog and American Sign Language. Staff is also geographically distributed across South Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, West Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. HRC’s staff is also racially/ethnically, religiously and gender diverse, including importantly in its key leadership positions. Since HRC’s offices closed to the public early on in the pandemic, Al-Mansour has proceeded with an acute awareness of the disparities in home environment, available equipment and tech literacy, among other factors. She instituted a monthly stipend for all staff to cover costs arising from working from home, as well as an additional gas stipend when prices surged this year.