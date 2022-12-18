Charles P. Vega, M.D.

Director, UC Irvine Program for Medical Education

University of California, Irvine

Dr. Charles Vega is a champion for health equity for marginalized populations. He is dedicated to this response through his service on key committees and task forces designed to address faculty diversity and establish a stronger sense of inclusion for all UCI Health stakeholders. He created the Residents and Fellow Scholars Academy, a unique program for residents and fellows from underrepresented backgrounds to immediately join the UCI Health faculty after their training is complete, just as Dr. Vega himself did over two decades ago in the early days of his own career. Additionally, he works with the university and medical school to establish a pipeline of future, current and former medical students to have continuous support at every career stage. This strategic alumni network effort weaves the principles of diversity and inclusion throughout the program, and more importantly, the student and alumni career trajectories.