Partner, Financial Institutions, Litigation and Regulatory Compliance

Blank Rome LLP

An early champion of diversity, equity and inclusion, Cheryl Chang has served as co-chair of BR United since 2012, a firm affinity group forum for diverse attorneys and professionals to network and exchange ideas. In the last 18 months, she has led BR United and Blank Rome in discussions that explored difficult topics and proposed strategies to improve firm culture, awareness and action in light of social injustice and racial violence. Her leadership in this area spurred the firm to form subcommittees on improving diversity that have already resulted in positive changes and propelled the planning of Blank Rome’s first Diversity Summit in 2022. Chang is also a member of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Marketing; Pro Bono; and Los Angeles Attorney Recruiting and Retention committees. Under her leadership, the office achieved 100% participation in pro bono activities and increased pro bono service hours threefold.