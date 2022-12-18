Chief Executive Officer

The Lending Corporation LLC

Born and raised in Oxford, England, Danijella Dragas earned a B.S. in economics/international trade and banking from the prestigious University of London. She was employed by Bear Stearns Investment Banking firm for over 18 years and worked at their offices in London, São Paulo, Beijing, New York and Irvine. Her specialty was asset management and capital markets/ investment banking. During her final four years at Bear Stearns, Dragas was one of the original team members that introduced their mortgages to the banking industry in the residential wholesale market. She has continued her career in residential, commercial lending for 36 years. Her focus has been on construction finance, asset repositioning, fintech and blockchain, in addition to numerous prestigious commercial projects on an international level. Dragas has also worked on multisector business finance, corporate sponsorships, hospitality, clean energy, trade programs and pre-IPO.