Director, Regional Controller

Shawmut Design and Construction

In his role as director and regional controller of Shawmut Design and Construction’s west region, David Malonson inherently makes a huge impact on the business. As co-chair of the firm’s national Diversity Leadership Council (DLC) for two years and counting, his impact is amplified tenfold as he drives Shawmut towards its diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility goals, working to create a companywide culture and workplace environment where everyone can show up as their authentic selves and reach their fullest potential. After Shawmut’s CEO Les Hiscoe declared DEIA a business imperative, Shawmut created the DLC to drive the work and progress, partnering with Deloitte Human Capital and Catalyst to develop a strategic framework to advance toward its DEIA goals. Key to driving progress and change is Malonson and his two DLC co-leads operationalizing the work and using data to establish accountability.