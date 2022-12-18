Regional Supplier Diversity Director

Skanska USA Building Inc.

As a social and contract equity subject matter expert, Dr. Rita Ohaya advocates for small and disadvantaged businesses. She has maintained a career objective of equipping small and disadvantaged businesses with strategies to compete in the marketplace successfully and offer a level playing field for participation. She supports economic sustainability for small and diverse businesses through access to capital, training, development, compliance and community engagement. Dr. Ohaya has been instrumental in leading social and contract equity initiatives to maximize opportunities, knowledge transfer and development for small, diverse, historically underutilized and marginalized businesses. Through her work or leadership with several corporations and public entities, Dr. Ohaya has instituted training courses and technical workshops that introduce businesses to all facets of operating in the construction sector. She has also orchestrated networking opportunities and relationship building for over 500 small and diverse businesses.