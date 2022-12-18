(Blue Mitchell)

SVP of Human Resources, Southern California and Hawaii Markets

Kaiser Permanente Southern California

As senior vice president of human resources for Kaiser Permanente Southern California region and Hawaii markets, Frank Hurtarte is steadfast in his commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity in the workforce. He has made it a priority to ensure that Kaiser Permanente’s workforce reflects the diversity of Southern California and Hawaii. He believes strongly that a workforce of different races, ethnic diversities, ages, genders, religions, abilities, sexual orientations, military experiences, and so many other representations enrich and promote Kaiser Permanente’s success and reputation as an equal opportunity employer free of harassment and discrimination. This applies to hiring executives and frontline employees, as he believes this strongly makes Kaiser Permanente an attractive place to receive care, be a better partner in the community and ultimately a great place to work. Hurtarte has led efforts to ensure equity and inclusion for all employees regardless of their background.