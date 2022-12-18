CIO & VP of Investments

University of California

When Jagdeep Singh Bachher took on the role of the University of California’s chief investment officer more than eight years ago, one of his first undertakings was to build a sustainable investment framework, a key part of which is advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. As investment professionals, Bachher and the team at UC Investments understand that diversity brings higher performance and better results, and accessing the full range of top talent is critical to managing risk. He strongly believes the future is diverse. Since 2015, he has strengthened the diversity within his own team, engaged in dialogue with investment partners around diversity and inclusion policies, and sought access to top-performing firms owned by women and people of color. Bachher has broken new ground within the investment industry around the critical importance of DEI by intentionally - and transparently - acting to increase diversity on many levels.