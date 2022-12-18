Principal

JCL Consulting Group

JC Lacey specializes in managing community outreach events focused on diverse, multilingual and multi-demographic audiences. As owner and principal project manager at JCL Consulting Group, he is dedicated to stakeholder engagement in traditionally underrepresented communities. He has the experience of managing a wide range of community engagements and events, from one-on-one interviews, pop-up engagements and focus groups, to the City of Los Angeles’ Fire Service Recognition Day and the annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles. Recent projects and engagements led by Lacey that demonstrate his commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility include the LA Metro K-Line community events and Line opening event; the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (“MET”) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Forum; the Caltrans Cal Integrated Travel Project; and his work as vice president on the Board of Directors of the Crenshaw Chamber.