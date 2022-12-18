Jennifer Marie Martinez

Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer/Partner

Hanson Bridgett

On January 1, 2021, Jennifer Martinez became Hanson Bridgett’s first chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, a role shaped by her commitment to and passion for diversity in the legal profession, even before the role existed. As a Latina rising through the ranks of the legal industry, she has time and time again learned, identified, and equipped herself and those around her to solve key issues that some others may not have identified. As chair of the firm’s Recruiting Committee, and a mentor to law students and young attorneys, Martinez has seen the need for law firms to play a more active role in addressing challenges for attorneys from diverse backgrounds. This includes a focus on more diverse hiring and recruitment, anti-racism education and stopping microaggressions in the workplace, changing how attorneys share credit and opportunities, and reprioritizing the firm’s pro bono work toward racial and social justice.