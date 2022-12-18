Chief Executive Officer

Sundance Institute

Born in Macau and raised in Portugal, Joana Vicente joined the Sundance Institute as CEO in November 2021. She is a producer and passionate supporter of independent storytellers who has extensive experience running nonprofits that support artists from diverse backgrounds. Prior to joining, she was executive director and co-head of the Toronto International Film Festival and the TIFF organization. Vicente is a strong advocate for independent voices and advances Sundance Institute’s historic commitment to inclusion and equity. She has been leading the organization ensuring equity and belonging are core values to its work within its workplace, its programs supporting artists and its public programs and partnerships that engage audiences and industry partners. Vicente holds a strong belief that a collaborative approach bringing this work under one umbrella will strengthen the commitment to a more inclusive Sundance.