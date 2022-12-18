President & CEO

The California Wellness Foundation

Judy Belk is the president and CEO of The California Wellness Foundation. She uses her vision and her voice to help Cal Wellness “level the playing field” so that everyone has access to health care, quality education, good jobs, healthy environments and safe neighborhoods. Her work for The California Wellness Foundation and several other organizations is rooted in her belief that wellness is not achieved until all are given access to adequate resources. This work reflects her commitment to diversity, equity, inclusivity and accessibility. Under her stewardship, the California Wellness Foundation aims to provide opportunities across all communities with a special concentration on those that have been impacted by racism and structural inequities. This commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is reflected within its own team, where 67% are people of color, 74% are women and 82% of its board of directors are people of color.