(SauloPadilla)

Founder & CEO

The Darl

Since 2019, The Darl Marketing Agency founded by Lara Schmoisman has been a champion of rights of all to a safe, inclusive workspace. Schmoisman and The Darl hire people from all across the globe, from all walks of life. As an immigrant to the U.S. with a diverse background, She heads the group with confidence and a strong sense of community as the CEO. The Darl also holds monthly team-building challenges that help expose them to each other’s cultures, customs and lifestyles. With dances, music, food and more, each person gets a chance to show off their authentic self in a welcoming environment where differences are celebrated. This allows team members to feel included and welcome. At The Darl, it’s an important part of the company culture to ensure each employee feels welcome and an adequate amount of representation within the company.