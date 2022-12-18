Lauri Lewis

Startup Legal Garage Coordinator and Board Member

UC Hastings College of Law; Startup Legal Garage

As a board member and coordinator of the Startup Legal Garage, Lewis has used her experience cofounding businesses and working on business law transactions to help bring a more diversified group of entrepreneurs to the market. Starting in the midst of the pandemic, she brought visibility to the plight of entrepreneurs by advocating for more collective resources among the University of California campuses. This call led to further collective UC initiatives to assist entrepreneurs, and more resource information on multiple University of California websites. Through the UC Hastings Startup Legal Garage, Lewis has reached out to diverse communities over the years from ethnic minority groups, sports associations, universities, secondary education personnel and many other traditional lending, investing groups to offer free legal resources to more start-ups. Her efforts led to a more diverse group of entrepreneurs, including minorities, military professionals and innovative entrepreneurs having more pro bono legal resources.