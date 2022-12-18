(David Blattel)

Partner, Chief Strategy Office

GHJ

Mari-Anne Kehler, CDP, is chief strategy officer and partner at GHJ. As a hearing impaired person and mother to a son with autism, she is no stranger to the considerations that must be made to accommodate people from different backgrounds. She is a leader in the disability community and major proponent for disabled self-advocates, mentoring people with disabilities and their families through the transition into adulthood. This emphasis on giving people the space to be their true selves and unlock their full potential has been a major driver in her efforts to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. As GHJ’s first non-accounting partner and a member of its executive committee, Kehler uses her position of leadership to elevate voices who are not always included in the conversation to create a better workplace for all, especially within the firm.