(DAWN BOWERY)

Consultant, Corporate

Akerman LLP

A consultant with the corporate team at Akerman LLP, Mark Liu is dedicated to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion within the compamy as a member of its DEI initiative. As an active member of the Southern California business community, he has served as director and executive officer of the Asian Business League of Southern California (ABL) since 2018, a nonprofit organization which has helped Asian business owners facilitate relationships and opportunities since 1984. Through ABL, he has had the privilege to meet, engage and counsel Asian entrepreneurs across various industries. Liu is committed to being a great platform in providing members of the Asian business community with the resources they need to grow their business.