Shareholder

Buchalter

Mercedes Martin is an active participant in Buchalter’s Diversity Committee and Women’s Committee, and has been instrumental in implementing firmwide diversity events to shape the firm’s culture across its growing number of offices in the West Coast. In 2019, she was elevated to shareholder, one of the youngest females to be promoted to the position.Under Martin’s leadership, Buchalter’s Diversity Committee regularly reviews the firm’s practices to identify and address areas which might benefit from improvement, and creates an action plan to the Board of Directors to implement changes in hiring or other support policies and procedures. The committee frequently hosts cultural recognition events throughout the year for all lawyers and employees that give us all an opportunity to share, learn and celebrate both diversity and commonality. Buchalter received a score of 100 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.