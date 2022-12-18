Chair

DIVERSITY BIZ FORUM

Mohammed Islam, MBA, is the chairman of DIVERSITY BIZ FORUM (DBF), a program of SABAN (South Asian Business Alliance Network). DBF is a pro-business, leadership, advocacy and business networking group of diverse-, minority-, women- and veteran-led small businesses. Islam and his team organize and work together with community business organizations for diversity, small business issues and advocacy. He is also affiliated and a committee member of other diversity community and business chambers, and economic groups and organizations. He organizes and promotes business events and programs for the diversity community, such as business mixers, seminars, expos, and showcases such as the “Diversity Business Mixers and Expo” seminars on “Business Finance Access,” and other events. Islam has led the creation of a data resource of more than 100,000 emails, thousands of social media links, and e-marketing for small, community and diversity businesses.