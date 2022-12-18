EVP/Chief Operations Officer - Western Division

Marcus & Millichap

Richard Matricaria has a natural appreciation for diversity and inclusion, and takes action to make a difference. He was key to the launch of the firm’s William A. Millichap (WAM) Fellowship Program, a comprehensive two-year training and development program designed to prepare participants from all backgrounds for a rewarding career in commercial real estate. The program serves as a benchmark for providing a strong infrastructure to future generations interested in all aspects of CRE, with a focus on developing the skills and experience of applicants through training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate. Matricaria took it upon himself to ensure inclusion and outreach efforts uphold and honor the professionalism intended for the firm. His passion for serving as a role model and resource within the industry directly aligns with the values that CEO Hessam Nadji has instilled in the company.