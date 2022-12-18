Partner; Officer Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Nixon Peabody LLP

Sonia Nayak is a successful partner, dedicated firm citizen and admired leader at Nixon Peabody LLP. Over the course of her 17-year career at NP, she has taken on a variety of leadership roles within her practice group, her office and the broader firm. Nayak has prioritized her firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives through roles such as partner lead for the L.A. Women Attorney’s Group in 2020 and former partner chair of the Asian and Middle Eastern American Resource Group. In leveraging these platforms, she designed programs for colleagues to celebrate their inherent and acquired diversity and created opportunities for the next generation of attorneys. Nayak also leads the firm’s New Markets Tax Credits team, lending her knowledge on new capital for businesses looking to operate in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. She has also played a key role in attracting and recruiting diverse talent to the firm.