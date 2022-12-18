CEO & Founder

The US Life Style Group LLC

Uriel Saenz, the chief executive officer and founder of The US Life Style Group LLC, has proven to be a genuine leader who has achieved success by having a futuristic vision and the specific knowledge and skills to turn his ideas into real-world success stories. Acceptance and compassion are among the traits that he has demonstrated repeatedly as a professional through the programs he has created during his career. His demonstrations of honesty and integrity are two important ingredients which make a Saenz a particularly effective leader. His colleagues and constituents know and report he is someone who always sticks to his values, core beliefs and ethics, which is why people embrace his vision and follow him. Saenz has been able to create and bring change, which impacts many different diverse people’s lives.