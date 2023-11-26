Vice President - Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Impact; Executive Director of HMC Foundation

HMC Architects

Adrienne Luce, a dedicated professional with a 20-year career, is the vice president of diversity, inclusion and social impact at HMC Architects. She also serves as the executive director of the HMC Designing Futures Foundation. In 2020, Luce established HMC’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee and was later promoted to her current role. She conducted a comprehensive listening tour across HMC’s offices, gathering 500 suggestions to enhance JEDI efforts.

Under her guidance, HMC Architects is a JEDI leader, achieving pay equity based on race and gender and excelling in 80% of the AIA’s LFRT JEDI Advocacy Guide actions. Luce’s equitable business practices research project promotes diversity in project teams and support for small and diverse businesses. She fosters thought leadership on DEI issues, conducts diversity and pay equity reporting and drives JEDI education programs.